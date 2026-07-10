Hunter Greene And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On July 10
Hunter Greene will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +100 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is 0-1 with a 21.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.