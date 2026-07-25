Hunter Greene And Reds Play Cardinals On July 25

Greene is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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