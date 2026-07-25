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Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds • #21 SP

Hunter Greene And Reds Play Cardinals On July 25

Hunter Greene will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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