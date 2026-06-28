Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Twins On June 28

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 52 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit three homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (2-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.