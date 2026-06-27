Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Twins On June 27

Goodman is hitting for a .240 BA, .307 OBP and .510 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 49 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Twins.

Mike Paredes makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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