Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Reds On July 19

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .321 OBP and .532 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 59 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene (1-1) pitches for the Reds to make his third start this season.

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