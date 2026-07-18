Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Reds On July 18

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .321 OBP and .532 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 59 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.

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