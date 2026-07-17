Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Reds On July 17

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .324 OBP and .538 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 59 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 4 against the Giants.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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