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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Rangers On May 20

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .304 OBP and .485 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 28 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (1-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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