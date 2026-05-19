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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Rangers On May 19

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .494 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 28 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Tyler Alexander starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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