Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Pirates On May 12
Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 25 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.