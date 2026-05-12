Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Pirates On May 12

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .507 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 25 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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