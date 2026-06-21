Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Pirates On June 21

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .313 OBP and .520 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 46 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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