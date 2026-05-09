Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Phillies On May 9

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .324 OBP and .530 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 25 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

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