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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Phillies On May 9

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Goodman has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .324 OBP and .530 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 25 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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