Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Phillies On May 8

Goodman is hitting for a .233 BA, .308 OBP and .496 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 24 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (3-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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