FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Phillies On May 8

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .233 BA, .308 OBP and .496 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 24 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo (3-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News