Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On May 10

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .514 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 25 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.

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