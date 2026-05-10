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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On May 10

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Goodman has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .514 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 25 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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