Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Phillies On April 4

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .300 OBP and .393 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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