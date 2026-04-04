Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Phillies On April 4
Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .300 OBP and .393 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.