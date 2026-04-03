Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Phillies On April 3

Goodman is hitting for a .292 BA, .346 OBP and .458 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Nola (0-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.

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