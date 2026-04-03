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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Phillies On April 3

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .292 BA, .346 OBP and .458 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Nola (0-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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