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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 12

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .373 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 10 runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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