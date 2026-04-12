Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 12

Goodman is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .373 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 10 runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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