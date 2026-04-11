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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 11

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .255 BA, .340 OBP and .404 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

German Marquez (1-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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