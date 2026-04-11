Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 11

Goodman is hitting for a .255 BA, .340 OBP and .404 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

German Marquez (1-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.