Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On July 22

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .565 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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