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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On July 22

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .565 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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