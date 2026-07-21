Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On July 21

Goodman is hitting for a .255 BA, .325 OBP and .556 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Carson Palmquist (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.52 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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