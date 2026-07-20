Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Nationals On July 20

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .561 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He hit three homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

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