FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Nationals On July 20

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .326 OBP and .561 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He hit three homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Reds.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News