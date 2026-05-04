Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Mets On May 4

Goodman is hitting for a .240 BA, .313 OBP and .521 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 24 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Huascar Brazoban gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.

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