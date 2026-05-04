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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Mets On May 4

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the New York Mets at Coors Field, on Monday, May 4 at 5:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .240 BA, .313 OBP and .521 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 24 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Huascar Brazoban gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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