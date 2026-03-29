Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Marlins On March 29

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Max Meyer takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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