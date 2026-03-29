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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Marlins On March 29

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Max Meyer takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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