FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Marlins On June 30

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .245 BA, .309 OBP and .546 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 53 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News