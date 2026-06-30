Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Marlins On June 30

Goodman is hitting for a .245 BA, .309 OBP and .546 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 53 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

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