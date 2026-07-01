Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Marlins On July 1

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .307 OBP and .541 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 53 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (9-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.

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