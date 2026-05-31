Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Giants On May 31

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .309 OBP and .483 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 33 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

The Giants will send Robbie Ray (3-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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