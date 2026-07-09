Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 9

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .318 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 58 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Carson Whisenhunt makes his first start of the season for the Giants.

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