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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On July 5

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Goodman has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .316 OBP and .552 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.67 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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