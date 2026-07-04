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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Giants On July 4

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .550 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 56 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (7-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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