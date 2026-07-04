Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Giants On July 4

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .550 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 56 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (7-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season.

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