Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On July 3

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .306 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 54 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Logan Webb (5-5) takes the mound for the Giants in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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