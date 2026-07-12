Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On July 12

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .323 OBP and .539 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 59 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.