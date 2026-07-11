Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On July 11

Goodman is hitting for a .252 BA, .323 OBP and .539 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 59 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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