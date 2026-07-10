Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Giants On July 10

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .320 OBP and .541 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 59 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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