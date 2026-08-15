Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 15

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .320 OBP and .541 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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