Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 14

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .320 OBP and .541 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Landen Roupp (7-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 24th of the season.

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