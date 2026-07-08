Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On July 8

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .318 OBP and .545 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 58 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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