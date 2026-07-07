Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On July 7

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .318 OBP and .545 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 58 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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