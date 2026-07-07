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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Dodgers On July 7

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .318 OBP and .545 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 58 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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