Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Dodgers On July 6

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .318 OBP and .552 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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