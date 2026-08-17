Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Dodgers On Aug. 17

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .320 OBP and .541 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He is back in action for the first time since Aug. 12, when he went 0 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are sending Blake Snell (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.