Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 22

Goodman is hitting for a .236 BA, .296 OBP and .471 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 28 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (6-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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