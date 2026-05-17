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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 17

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .513 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 26 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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