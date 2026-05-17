Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 17

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .513 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 26 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

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