Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 11

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .543 SLG with a 33.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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