Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 10

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .321 OBP and .546 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Mike Soroka (8-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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