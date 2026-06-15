Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Cubs On June 15

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .321 OBP and .536 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 44 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 5-for-6) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Shota Imanaga (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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