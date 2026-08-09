FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Cardinals On Aug. 9

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Goodman has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .252 BA, .319 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News