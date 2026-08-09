Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Cardinals On Aug. 9

Goodman is hitting for a .252 BA, .319 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .858, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 67 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.