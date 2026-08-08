Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 8

Goodman is hitting for a .252 BA, .320 OBP and .542 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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