Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 7

Goodman is hitting for a .254 BA, .323 OBP and .547 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 66 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Kyle Leahy (7-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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