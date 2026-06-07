Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 7

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .315 OBP and .507 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 38 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan (2-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.