Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 6

Goodman is hitting for a .245 BA, .316 OBP and .514 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 38 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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