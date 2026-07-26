Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Brewers On July 26

Goodman is hitting for a .259 BA, .331 OBP and .559 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (10-4) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.57 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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